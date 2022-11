NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against Florida State on Oct. 8.

Leary broke down the process of going through the surgery, his rehabilitation plans, when he could be back to throwing the future and is he pondering a move to the NFL.

Leary also discussed how he's been working with NC State quarterbacks MJ Morris and Jack Chambers, and how he remains involved with the team.

Click below to watch the video: