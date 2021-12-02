PITTSBORO — The final outcome wasn’t ideal, but history was still made when sophomore power forward Jarin Stevenson and Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth played its first-ever boys basketball game Nov. 23.

It proved fitting that Seaforth played Pittsboro Northwood, which is the program Stevenson attended his freshman year. Stevenson and wing Drake Powell were both freshman in leading Northwood to a NCHSAA 3A runner-up finish last spring. Stevenson had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 56-47 loss to Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High on March 6.