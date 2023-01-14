NC State post players lead the way
NC State proved it could win a big game with the frontcourt leading the way.
The unlikely duo of redshirt junior center D.J. Burns and sophomore power forward Ernest Ross found a hole in the Miami (Fla.) defense and exploited it Saturday — over and over and over.
The combination of having 52 points in the paint combined with committing just four turnovers helped propel NC State to a 83-81 win over No. 16-ranked Miami in front of 16,819 fans at PNC Arena.
“It’s a great win,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It is one of those wins that you’ll look back and say, ‘Man, that was a great win.’
“I have to shout out Ernest Ross.”
Ross crushed his previous career highs with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Burns finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and an impressive seven assists, many of which went to Ross. Burns was also able to play 34 minutes.
“Me and D.J., we have a connection,” Ross said. “I was wide open, ready to catch it and do what I do.”
Ross entered the game averaging 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. He was glad he could make his friends, family and teammates proud.
“It’s a very big win,” Ross said. “We came for our spot. We are still coming This isn’t it. We are going to win that Natty too. Stay tuned.”
The key for Ross was being active around the basket and playing with energy.
“He was around the rim all the time,” Keatts said. “He was flying around. Your skill can be how hard you play and how hard you play on the defensive end.”
With NC State guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner struggling in the second half to score, the offense turned inward. It proved fitting when Joiner missed a tough jumper, Ross was able to grab the offensive rebound and get the layup to give NC State a 82-81 lead with 30.6 seconds left. Ross then split the free throws with 12.3 seconds left, and the Wolfpack came up with the big defensive stop against Miami junior guard Isaiah Wong.
“I thought our team has taken on the identity of defense and grit,” Keatts said. “I thought we made big plays and big stops when we needed to.”
The surging Wolfpack have been able to build their resume with wins over Duke, at Virginia Tech and Miami. What once looked like a worrisome stretch due to the injuries of senior center Dusan Mahorcic and redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark could end up being a season-defining period.
Burns’ responsibilities changed the minute Mahorcic hurt his knee against Coppin State on Dec. 6. Burns said he knew his teammates would be open vs. Miami’s defensive scheme.
“My teammates played phenomenally,” Burns said. “We can play with anybody in the country and we are coming for everybody that is left.”
The 14-4 Pack, who are 4-3 in the ACC, return to action at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, and have a showdown looming at North Carolina on Jan. 21. The schedule gets decidedly easier the rest of the way.
“Way too early to talk and there is a lot of basketball to be played,” said Keatts on rising expectations. “I am happy.
“We just have to keep playing. I don’t want us to concentrate on the wrong things.”
Miami controlled the majority of the first half and tried to set the tone. The Wolfpack went on a 12-3 run to take a 40-31 lead with 1:20 remaining in the half.
Miami got the shots it wanted, but also committed nine turnovers. The balanced Hurricanes only got three points in the first half from stretch four Jordan Miller, who has been a low-key Pack killer the last few matchups. Miller hit a huge three-pointer to send it to overtime, but otherwise was kept in check with 13 points.
The key for NC State was learning to finish off the game against a mentally tough Miami squad. NCSU led by nine points at halftime in the first meeting in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami rallied to win 80-73 on Dec. 10.
History looked to be repeating some when Miami charged out of the gates in the second half on a 8-0 run to cut the lead to 42-40 with 17:43 left.
NC State weathered that storm, but another 8-1 run gave the Hurricanes a 63-59 lead with 8:20 remaining. It was no secret, could NC State slow down Wong enough? He finished with 18 of his 25 points after halftime and only missed two shots in the game.
“Give Miami a lot of credit,” Keatts said. “There was a moment in the game where Isaiah Wong took the game over. He had a stretch where we couldn’t guard him.”
Miami finished shooting 56.9 percent for the game, with four players in double figures. However, the Hurricanes committed 17 turnovers, with led to a 23-7 Wolfpack advantage in points off turnovers.
