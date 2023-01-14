The combination of having 52 points in the paint combined with committing just four turnovers helped propel NC State to a 83-81 win over No. 16-ranked Miami in front of 16,819 fans at PNC Arena.

The unlikely duo of redshirt junior center D.J. Burns and sophomore power forward Ernest Ross found a hole in the Miami (Fla.) defense and exploited it Saturday — over and over and over.

NC State proved it could win a big game with the frontcourt leading the way.

“It’s a great win,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It is one of those wins that you’ll look back and say, ‘Man, that was a great win.’

“I have to shout out Ernest Ross.”

Ross crushed his previous career highs with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Burns finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and an impressive seven assists, many of which went to Ross. Burns was also able to play 34 minutes.

“Me and D.J., we have a connection,” Ross said. “I was wide open, ready to catch it and do what I do.”

Ross entered the game averaging 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. He was glad he could make his friends, family and teammates proud.

“It’s a very big win,” Ross said. “We came for our spot. We are still coming This isn’t it. We are going to win that Natty too. Stay tuned.”

The key for Ross was being active around the basket and playing with energy.

“He was around the rim all the time,” Keatts said. “He was flying around. Your skill can be how hard you play and how hard you play on the defensive end.”

With NC State guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner struggling in the second half to score, the offense turned inward. It proved fitting when Joiner missed a tough jumper, Ross was able to grab the offensive rebound and get the layup to give NC State a 82-81 lead with 30.6 seconds left. Ross then split the free throws with 12.3 seconds left, and the Wolfpack came up with the big defensive stop against Miami junior guard Isaiah Wong.

“I thought our team has taken on the identity of defense and grit,” Keatts said. “I thought we made big plays and big stops when we needed to.”

The surging Wolfpack have been able to build their resume with wins over Duke, at Virginia Tech and Miami. What once looked like a worrisome stretch due to the injuries of senior center Dusan Mahorcic and redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark could end up being a season-defining period.

Burns’ responsibilities changed the minute Mahorcic hurt his knee against Coppin State on Dec. 6. Burns said he knew his teammates would be open vs. Miami’s defensive scheme.

“My teammates played phenomenally,” Burns said. “We can play with anybody in the country and we are coming for everybody that is left.”