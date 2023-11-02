Doeren pointed to having to game-plan for Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte , who had six tackles and a sack against the Wolfpack in a 14-13 win. Gilotte has 8.5 sacks this season.

NC State is no stranger to blocking top notch pass-rushers over the years, not that it is easy.

The Duke defensive line was impressive, with defensive tackle DeWayne Carter needing special attention. Clemson has quality players on the defensive line.

Bain brings a different dynamic because he comes off the edge at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. He could match up often against redshirt freshman right tackle Jacarrius Peak, who could get some help from a second blocker.

“We will for him, he’s a great player,” Doeren said. “He’s a guy you like to watch and wish he was on your sideline. Louisville’s defensive end was the same way, No. 9. I thought he was one of those guys that you needed to know where he was the whole game.This league has a lot of them.”

Bain, who Rivals.com ranked No. 58 overall in the class of 2023 out of Miami Central High, has five sacks and two forced fumbles in his last three games against Virginia, Clemson and North Carolina. Bain has 26 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season.

“He’s one of the best freshman defensive lineman I’ve ever seen,” Doeren said. “He is really playing well. It will be a great opportunity to play against another defensive lineman.”

Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris said it is common to know where key players are on defense, and that could mean spotting where No. 44 is.

“The first day when we get the scouting report, I take a good note on who plays each position and where they play,” Morris said. “I’ll know where the free safety will be of course, because it will help me with coverages. I’ll know where [No.] 44 is on which side. He’s a great pass-rusher, so I could get some pressure from that side. It is definitely awareness of where people are on the field at all times.”