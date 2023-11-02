NC State planning to know where Miami's Rueben Bain lines up
NC State is no stranger to blocking top notch pass-rushers over the years, not that it is easy.
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows that blocking Miami freshman defensive end Rueben Bain is a major priority Saturday.
Doeren pointed to having to game-plan for Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, who had six tackles and a sack against the Wolfpack in a 14-13 win. Gilotte has 8.5 sacks this season.
The Duke defensive line was impressive, with defensive tackle DeWayne Carter needing special attention. Clemson has quality players on the defensive line.
Bain brings a different dynamic because he comes off the edge at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. He could match up often against redshirt freshman right tackle Jacarrius Peak, who could get some help from a second blocker.
“We will for him, he’s a great player,” Doeren said. “He’s a guy you like to watch and wish he was on your sideline. Louisville’s defensive end was the same way, No. 9. I thought he was one of those guys that you needed to know where he was the whole game.This league has a lot of them.”
Bain, who Rivals.com ranked No. 58 overall in the class of 2023 out of Miami Central High, has five sacks and two forced fumbles in his last three games against Virginia, Clemson and North Carolina. Bain has 26 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season.
“He’s one of the best freshman defensive lineman I’ve ever seen,” Doeren said. “He is really playing well. It will be a great opportunity to play against another defensive lineman.”
Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris said it is common to know where key players are on defense, and that could mean spotting where No. 44 is.
“The first day when we get the scouting report, I take a good note on who plays each position and where they play,” Morris said. “I’ll know where the free safety will be of course, because it will help me with coverages. I’ll know where [No.] 44 is on which side. He’s a great pass-rusher, so I could get some pressure from that side. It is definitely awareness of where people are on the field at all times.”
The list of NFL first-round draft picks that NCSU coach Dave Doeren has faced:
Year — Player, College, Draft pick
2023 — Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, No. 7
2023 — Myles Murphy, Clemson, No. 28
2023 — Bryan Bresee, Clemson, No. 29
2022 — Jermaine Johnson, Florida State, No. 26
2019 — Clelin Ferrell, Clemson, No. 4
2019 — Christian Wilkins, Clemson, No. 13
2019 — Brian Burns, Florida State, No. 16
2019 — Dexter Lawerence, Florida State, No. 17
2019 — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame, No. 28
2016 — Shaq Lawson, Clemson, No. 19
2016 — Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech, No. 30
2015 — Vic Beasley, Clemson, No. 8
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE