NC State senior outside linebacker Devon Betty heard the rumblings all offseason and used it as fuel.

Will NC State's defense withstand the loss of his two good linebacker friends Payton Wilson and Jaylon Scott, who combined for 212 tackles, eight sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Betty believes that the combination of himself, and redshirt juniors Caden Fordham and Sean Brown can get the job done.

Click below to watch the interview: