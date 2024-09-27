Cornelius (N.C.) Hough junior wide receiver Tyran Evans has been one of the early-season breakout stars this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Evans has 10 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns this season. He torched Charlotte Myers Park for four catches for 144 yards and their scores Aug. 30, and colleges took notice.

NC State offered Evans on Sept. 13, becoming his 17th offer and sixth P4 offer. The Wolfpack joined Florida, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech from the P4 ranks. He also has offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Temple, Troy, Bryant and Eastern Kentucky.