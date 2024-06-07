NC State official visit primer: TE Mike Tyler
NC State will be hosting Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School senior tight end Mike Tyler this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Statistics
• Junior year: Tyler had 33 receptions for 543 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Recruitment
Tyler's recruitment had North Carolina and South Carolina in the mix, but the Tar Heels seemingly have faded away. Enter NC State, who has steadily tried to be in the mix, and have started to make its move, getting Tyler to attend the spring game April 6.
Tyler officially visited West Virginia on May 31-June 2, and he'll see Duke on June 14-16 and hometown South Carolina on June 21-23.
Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi and Virginia Tech have also offered him, plus Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Liberty and South Carolina State.
Offer date
Highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE