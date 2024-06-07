Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

• Junior year: Tyler had 33 receptions for 543 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyler's recruitment had North Carolina and South Carolina in the mix, but the Tar Heels seemingly have faded away. Enter NC State, who has steadily tried to be in the mix, and have started to make its move, getting Tyler to attend the spring game April 6.

Tyler officially visited West Virginia on May 31-June 2, and he'll see Duke on June 14-16 and hometown South Carolina on June 21-23.

Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi and Virginia Tech have also offered him, plus Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Liberty and South Carolina State.