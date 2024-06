Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting senior running back R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High, this Friday-through-Sunday.

Junior year: Boyd had 114 carries for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns, and seven catches for 44 yards in 10 games last fall.

Boyd officially visited Duke last week, and then has NC State this weekend and South Florida on June 21-23.

Boyd has offers from NC State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, from P4 conferences. Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elon, James Madison, Kent State and South Florida, have also offered.