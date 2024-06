Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting senior Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett senior outside linebacker Jaiden Braker this Wednesday-through-Friday.

Junior year: Braker had 48 tackles and four tackles for loss last year.

Braker has been busy and went to see Kentucky (May 31-June 2), Rutgers (June 7-9), Utah (June 14-16) and now NC State in a mid-week trip. He'll finish it off with Kentucky this Friday-through-Sunday.

Those five programs join BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana and SMU, as his P4 offers. Bowling Green, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, South Florida, Troy and UAB have also offered.