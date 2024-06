Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Howes plans to see NC State this weekend, and he has already been to Arkansas and Rutgers. The last trip will be to Ole Miss on June 21-23. The X-factor is that Miami (Fla.) offered him recently.

Howes also has P4 offers from Houston, Maryland, Mississippi State and Central Florida. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, North Carolina A&T and South Florida.