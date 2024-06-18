NC State official visit primer: Linebacker Cameron White
NC State will be hosting senior Seffner (Fla.) Armwood senior linebacker Cameron White this Wednesday-through-Friday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent stories
Statistics
Junior year: White had 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and four quarterback hurries last fall at Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High.
Recruitment
White has already officially visited Central Florida and West Virginia, and now is doing a mid-week visit with NC State. Syracuse and Louisville also are in the mix.
White has at least 15 scholarship offers, including NC State, Baylor, Central Florida, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia, from P4 conferences.
Offer date
Video highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE