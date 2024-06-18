Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting senior Seffner (Fla.) Armwood senior linebacker Cameron White this Wednesday-through-Friday.

Junior year: White had 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and four quarterback hurries last fall at Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High.

White has already officially visited Central Florida and West Virginia, and now is doing a mid-week visit with NC State. Syracuse and Louisville also are in the mix.

White has at least 15 scholarship offers, including NC State, Baylor, Central Florida, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia, from P4 conferences.