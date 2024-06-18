Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

NC State official visit primer: Linebacker Cameron White

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting senior Seffner (Fla.) Armwood senior linebacker Cameron White this Wednesday-through-Friday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Advertisement
Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High senior outside linebacker Cameron White was offered by NC State on March 1, 2024.
Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High senior outside linebacker Cameron White was offered by NC State on March 1, 2024. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recent stories

Junior LB Cameron White looking forward to seeing NC State

Statistics

Junior year: White had 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and four quarterback hurries last fall at Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High.

Recruitment

White has already officially visited Central Florida and West Virginia, and now is doing a mid-week visit with NC State. Syracuse and Louisville also are in the mix.

White has at least 15 scholarship offers, including NC State, Baylor, Central Florida, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia, from P4 conferences.

Offer date

Video highlights

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement