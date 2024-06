Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Junior year: Gilbert caught 15 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 14 times for 118 yards last fall. He added 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception on defense.

Gilbert verbally committed to Ohio State on July 29, 2022, and formally decommitted July 29, 2023. NC State had been in the mix, partly due to former recruiting staff member Jatavis Sanders, who left last winter for Alabama.

Gilbert has already officially visited Central Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He is doing a mid-week official visit with NC State, and has hometown Georgia State coming up June 21-23. Louisville and South Carolina also are in the mix.

Gilbert will announce Oct. 19, which is his birthday.