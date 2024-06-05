Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Tampa (Fla.) Gaither senior cornerback Serious Stinyard on June 21-23.

Junior year: Stinyard had 19 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended in 11 games last fall.

Stinyard is fresh off of seeing West Virginia, and will go to Minnesota this weekend, Kansas State on June 14-16, Kansas on June 19-21 and NC State on June 21-23.

Stinyard has P4 offers from NC State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota and West Virginia. Bowling Green, East Carolina, South Florida, Temple, Toledo and Tennessee-Martin have also offered him.