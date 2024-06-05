NC State official visit primer: CB Jayden Shipps
NC State will be hosting Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding High senior cornerback Jayden Shipps this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent stories
Statistics
Junior year: Shipps had 27 tackles and one interception in five games per MaxPreps.com.
Sophomore year: He had 55 tacklers and two interceptions in 11 games played.
Recruitment
NC State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Virginia, are his top four, and he's fresh off of officially visiting the Terrapins.
Shipps also has offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, from P4 leagues. He also has offers from Charlotte, Marshall, Temple and Toledo.
Offer date
Highlights
