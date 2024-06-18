NC State official visit primer: Athlete Jordan Young
NC State will be hosting senior Monroe (N.C.) High senior athlete Jordan Young, this Wednesday-through-Friday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
NC State was the first college to offer Young, and many, many soon followed. Young, who projects at either free safety or wide receiver, has been a steady unofficial visitor to NC State. He attended a practice in March and was at the Junior Day on Jan. 20.
Young has already officially visited Clemson and Florida State, and has the Wolfpack and Michigan on the horizon. He wants to announce on his birthday Oct. 12.
Young also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, from P4 leagues.
