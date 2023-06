Some official visits are easier than others, which was the case for Andrews (N.C.) High senior tackle Tyler West.

Recruits typically get flown into Raleigh, but in the case of West, being near the North Carolina/Tennessee border, it was about receiving car service. This was the second time West has been to NC State, and he’s become a major target after offensive line coach Garett Tujague found him and offered May 3.