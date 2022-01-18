NC State’s search for a quality tight end has landed in Meridian, Idaho, which is just outside of Boise.

NC State offered junior tight end CJ Jacobsen of Meridian (Idaho) Rocky Mountain High on Friday. NCSU tight ends and special teams coach Todd Goebbel had been talking to the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder over the last month. The Wolfpack joined Louisville and Nevada in offering the promising Jacobsen, who hopes to watch a spring practice in Raleigh in March. UCLA is also showing interest.