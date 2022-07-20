NC State offers star wing Laci Steele

ESPN’s HoopGurlz has her ranked No. 56 overall in the class of 2023.

NC State first started talking to Steele in late April, and has been tracking her ever since. She unofficially visited June 20, and the Wolfpack offered her July 14 after watching her play for Nike ProSkills in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. She is playing in Kansas this week.

Edmond (Okla.) North High senior wing Laci Steele is getting recruited by colleges coast-to-coast, but NC State has impressed her.

“In the last event, [NC State] Coach [Wes] Moore said he really liked how I played and that I’m a hard-working kid and hard-nosed player,” Steele said. “He thinks I’d fit into the program well. He extended the offer.”

Steele is serious enough about NC State that she plans to officially visit in the future, and a big reason why, is the winning culture Moore has created.

“It was a great visit and the staff treated me like family,” Steele said. “I saw a lot of the campus and it was beautiful. The facilities there are amazing. I really enjoyed the coaching staff and being with them most of the day.

“I definitely believe that NC State is a school I’d like to officially visit for sure.”

Steele enjoyed watching NC State in the NCAA Tournament, where the Wolfpack rallied to defeat Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, and lost a double-overtime heart-breaker against Connecticut in the Elite Eight. She was hooked.

“I really like how they played and how hard they work,” Steele said. “I really liked Coach Moore’s coaching style from what I’ve seen. Meeting him was awesome and he has great personality. I was just interested in the winning culture and tradition that is there.

"Coach Moore has a lot of personality for sure and he's a funny guy. He's hilarious in my opinion."

Steele has earned offers in July from NC State, Georgia Tech and Colorado. Princeton, Harvard, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Texas A&M, USC, Illinois, Penn State and Northwestern, all offered after the April live periods.

Oklahoma, Rutgers, Auburn, Tulane, Xavier, Columbia, Davidson, Rice, UNLV, Texas-Arlington,Navy and Abilene Christian, have also offered.

“My parents have always let me be independent, and college to me, is something where I’d like to be away from home,” Steele said. “I can make new friends in a new environment. Distance isn’t really an issue for me. My parents will come in and see me wherever I go.”

Steele has unofficially visited a wide variety of colleges over the years. She hopes to make a formal list after July, and figure out her official visits.

“Just culture is really important to me,” Steele said. “NC State has a great culture. Coaching staff is important and the girls there, my teammates that I’d play with. It’s about taking the time to make the right decision. I’m not trying to enter the transfer portal. I want to make the right decision one time.”

Steele has helped forever change the culture at Edmond North High, helping the school win the 6A state title. Edmond North had never won a girls basketball title in its history before this past season. She averaged 21.9 points per game.

“I can shoot the ball really well and I love to get to the rim when I can, and I like to finish,” Steele said. “I’m a three-level scorer, whether that is attacking, pulling up or shooting the three. In general, I just work really hard on defense, and do whatever I can for my team.”