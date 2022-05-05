NC State offers star running back Keyjuan Brown from Atlanta
The NC State running back board grew this week, with the Wolfpack offering Keyjuan Brown of Atlanta (Ga.) South Atlanta High on Wednesday.
Brown had video game kind of statistics last year with 251 carries for 2,757 yards and 38 touchdowns for the 11-2 Hornets. He also caught 13 passes for 101 yards and three scores.
