NC State offers Rivals250 quarterback Jake Merklinger
NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck jumped in with a scholarship offer to sophomore quarterback Jake Merklinger.
Beck visited the school Tuesday and offered the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, who attends Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day High. If the school sounds a little familiar, former NC State defensive end and tackle Tyrone Riley attended the high school in the class of 2015.
