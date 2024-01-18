The scholarship offer to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor junior athlete JaDon Blair was truly months in the making, maybe even so much as a year.

Blair, who projects as a safety or nickel by some, and outside linebacker by others, is an athletic 6-foot-4 and 189-pounder, who has at least 18 scholarship offers. Rivals.com ranks the four-star prospect the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2025, and the No. 24 safety nationally.

Blair unofficially visited NC State at this time last year, along with junior wide receiver teammate Shadarius Peterkin, but hasn’t been to Raleigh since. That is about to change now that the Wolfpack has offered, with coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay doing the honors.