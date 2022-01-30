West Charlotte (N.C.) High junior offensive lineman Darion Rivers was as surprised as anyone when NC State offered him during Junior Day on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder earned his first scholarship, with the recruiting whirlwind beginning Wednesday when coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips stopping by West Charlotte, which is coached by Sam Greiner. He had coached former NC State cornerback Malik Dunlap and a few other recruiting targets at Charlotte Harding High.