NC State offers Darion Rivers on Junior Day
West Charlotte (N.C.) High junior offensive lineman Darion Rivers was as surprised as anyone when NC State offered him during Junior Day on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder earned his first scholarship, with the recruiting whirlwind beginning Wednesday when coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips stopping by West Charlotte, which is coached by Sam Greiner. He had coached former NC State cornerback Malik Dunlap and a few other recruiting targets at Charlotte Harding High.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news