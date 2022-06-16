NC State offers athletic top 50 point guard Solomon Ball
Solomon Ball has become one of the blow-up recruits of the spring after showcasing his game with Team Melo in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder at No. 49 overall in the country and he has at least 23 scholarship offers, and two official visits under his belt. The Leesburg, Va., native, has already seen DePaul on May 8-10 and USC on June 5-7, with a trip looming to Connecticut on June 24-26.
