NCSU offer puts Wolfpack in good position for Stephen Gosnell

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry HIgh junior wide receiver Stephen Gonsell was offered by NC State on May 10. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Stephen Gosnell’s impact this spring in track and field might be providing a big boost to his football recruitment.

The talented wide receiver from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High validated his speed by recently clocking at 10.78 seconds in the 100-meter run. NC State soon offered him a scholarship (May 10), which will shake up his recruitment in numerous ways.

