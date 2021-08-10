NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu has fine-tuned his game this summer

What may be keeping opposing defensive coordinators in the league up at night is the fact that there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Those devastating blocks have materialized into considerable preseason recognition for Ekwonu. He was one of three Pack players to earn All-ACC honors on the league’s official preseason team. He also earned preseason All-American nods from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sporting News.

And there have been plenty to choose from. He’s led the Wolfpack in pancake blocks in each of the past two seasons, accumulating a career-high 50 in 12 contests last fall.

That would be sophomore left tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu. Standing 6-4, 320-pounds, the two-year starter has made a name for himself unloading every ounce of that large frame into opposing defenders, generating some impressive highlight clips along the way.

The NC State offensive line returns four starters in 2021, but one, in particular, was called “ the most-feared lineman in the ACC ” by The Athletic this offseason.

While Ekwonu earned a PFF season run block grade was second-best in the ACC last fall, the left tackle struggled at times with consistency and pass protection.

Fittingly, when asked at the first day of fall camp what his individual development emphasis has been this summer, Ekwonu responded, “my pass set, for sure.”

“I had to get better on my vertical pass set, timing with my hands, my hand points and just playing faster, really,” Ekwonu said. “Being able to analyze the field a little more, being able to read fronts, read formations, look at the safety. Just taking that next step, mentally and physically.”

The preseason All-American credits head coach Dave Doeren for establishing a culture within the program that fails to be content with past success.

“No matter how much experience we have, there’s always something else we got to get done,” Ekwonu said. “Coach Doeren does a good job of harping on “One More.” That means every day, there’s something you got to do better, and that’s your one more for the next day. If we just lock in on that “One More” mentality for these 25 practices, we’ll be that much better.”

There’s a consensus feeling inside and out of the locker room that the Wolfpack could accomplish something special this fall.

Coming off of an 8-4 season that produced a program-best seven ACC wins, the Pack returns 19 starters. NC State was picked second in the ACC Atlantic Division in the league’s official preseason projected order of finish poll last month.

While the players inside the locker room recognize the opportunity before them, they’re also trying to block out the external noise to remain focused on their ultimate goals.

“This year, we have a lot more depth than we’ve had in years past,” Ekwonu said. “The ones all the way down to the fours, I feel like really everyone can play. Everyone is out there getting better. We haven’t been making many mistakes, but the mistakes we do make, we don’t make them again.

“I try to drive the noise out a little bit, but it’s kind of hard. We all have social media, we all have Twitter and all that good stuff. It’s good that we’re finally getting some recognition, but we know at the end of the day it’s the NC State football team that handles its business there, not the media. We just have to make sure we’re locked in, stay locked in and focus on the task at hand.”

Winning the ACC Championship is the common goal of the team, but individually, Ekwonu also has his sights set on an unconventional individual objective: collect as many maple syrup bottles as possible.

The lineman could probably put down his fair share of pancakes, but the syrup isn’t necessarily for consumption. The bottles represent trophies the coaching staff hand out in the film review session following a win. Each pancake block earns a bottle of syrup.

Last year, Ekwonu earned 50, and The Waffle House on Hillsborough Street may be the only entity around campus that can keep up his syrup supply.

With the NCAA’s interim policy that was introduced in July that allows college athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness, the endorsement potential for Ekwonu with the Waffle Houses and IHOPs of the world would be a match made in heaven.

But any such opportunities would have to wait, for now, according to Ekwonu. The lineman is solely focused on one thing: winning football games this fall.

“I try to keep my head clear of the NIL stuff so I can keep myself focused on football right now,” Ekwonu said. “If an opportunity comes across my desk, I’d definitely be willing to see it through.