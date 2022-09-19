The efficient game manager, who is known for spreading the ball around, is going through some growing pains after the losses of wide receiver Emeka Emezie to graduate and redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix , who is currently injured. NC State hosts 1-3 Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and then go on the road at Clemson on Oct. 1, at a time to be determined.

Leary has gone a combined 32-of-56 passing for 332 yards, one touchdown and one interception in games against Texas Tech and East Carolina, both wins.

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary will get one more tune-up before ACC competition.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said it might take some time for Leary and the offense to gain new-found chemistry. Leary had passed for four touchdowns in five games last year en route to 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Wolfpack had created a spinoff Web site dlearydelivers.com going into the season.

Doeren pointed to four drops that would have changed his stats differently.

“You see an incomplete and we see an opportunity that could have changed the game in certain ways,” Doeren said. “It just takes time.

“Overall, no one is harder on himself than Devin. I told him after the game there were games last year where veteran players made veteran plays to help you. We are trying to make the same plays with guys that aren’t veterans at times.”

Getting Leary on the same page with his receivers, and them learning how to get separation will be a work in progress. Doeren also said Texas Tech’s defense deserves credit.

“There is always route depth conversations that we have,” Doeren said. “Sometimes, the receivers are getting separation but we are overthrowing them. Sometimes, they are not.

“Those kids are working hard at it and it’s a good group of guys. We continue to rep them.”

Doeren knows the offense could have easily have scored more points, but between penalties and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye fumbling the ball near the goal line, the 27-14 win over Texas Tech is closer than it really was. He figures the Wolfpack should have easily had 14 more points to reach 41.

“We are shooting ourselves in the foot too much on offense,” Doeren said. “Whether it is penalties pre-snap, some technique things within the play where we can avoid a penalty or just a bonehead mistake like a lineman [left tackle Anthony Belton] down field that shouldn’t happen.”

Doeren said it will come down to inexperienced players learning how to make the “routine plays.”

“You can see that a year ago, no one knew what Demie could do, but now you are seeing a playmaker come from that,” Doeren said. “We are just evolving and have to be patient and know it’s coming.”

There are not the same concerns on defense. UConn lost 59-0 to Michigan, and the Huskies won’t be expected to challenge the Wolfpack’s defense.

NC State sophomore cornerback Aydan White had two interceptions and a sack, and the cornerback position could be “close” to regaining redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle. Doeren declined to talk about his nickel position, when ended Saturday with three players out, including senior starter Tyler-Baker-Williams.

“He [Battle] is a lot better than what he was,” Doeren said. “He went through warm-ups and he didn’t feel 100 percent, so at that point, we didn’t play him. I think he is very close.”