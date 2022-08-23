NC State OC Tim Beck impressed with QB Devin Leary

Beck, NC State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has seen the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Sicklerville, N.J., improve and mature the last three years.

Leary was a major recruiting win by NC State in the class of 2018, due in part to former Wolfpack receivers coach George McDonald and ex-offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz. NC State had to withstand a late push from Penn State to sign him.

Leary was a Rivals.com four-star prospect and ranked No. 240 overall in the country and the No. 9 pro-style prospect. What Leary has done since playing for Timber Creek High has only made Rivals and NC State coaches look spot on with their assessment. However, it did take some time and growing pains.

Leary broke into the lineup and started five games in 2019, and played extensively in six, but all ended in defeats. The only close contest was a 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech.

Beck was hired Jan. 1, 2020, but only got to work with him for four games the next season, due to a season-ending injury vs. Duke on Oct. 17. COVID had also interfered with the start of Leary’s season. He did give hope by throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-29 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 3, 2020.

Leary solidified his bonafides in the double-overtime win vs. Clemson last year Sept. 25. He threw for 238 yard and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions. The offense became his offense.

“It’s hard to even put into the words the difference,” said Beck on what he inherited in 2020. “He was shy and still learning how to be a quarterback. Right now, this is his team. He does a great in everything he does — the way he handles himself, the way he plays and the way he studies the game.”

Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year, which would be lower if not for forced throws at the end of a game or half.

“I’m proud of him and he’s done a good job,” Beck said. “You have your quarterback back, a real steady group of receivers and offensive line. You have guys that have been through the battles.”