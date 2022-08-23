NC State OC Tim Beck impressed with QB Devin Leary
Few understand the progress of NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary quite like Tim Beck.
Beck, NC State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has seen the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Sicklerville, N.J., improve and mature the last three years.
Leary was a major recruiting win by NC State in the class of 2018, due in part to former Wolfpack receivers coach George McDonald and ex-offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz. NC State had to withstand a late push from Penn State to sign him.
Leary was a Rivals.com four-star prospect and ranked No. 240 overall in the country and the No. 9 pro-style prospect. What Leary has done since playing for Timber Creek High has only made Rivals and NC State coaches look spot on with their assessment. However, it did take some time and growing pains.
Leary broke into the lineup and started five games in 2019, and played extensively in six, but all ended in defeats. The only close contest was a 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech.
Beck was hired Jan. 1, 2020, but only got to work with him for four games the next season, due to a season-ending injury vs. Duke on Oct. 17. COVID had also interfered with the start of Leary’s season. He did give hope by throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-29 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 3, 2020.
Leary solidified his bonafides in the double-overtime win vs. Clemson last year Sept. 25. He threw for 238 yard and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions. The offense became his offense.
“It’s hard to even put into the words the difference,” said Beck on what he inherited in 2020. “He was shy and still learning how to be a quarterback. Right now, this is his team. He does a great in everything he does — the way he handles himself, the way he plays and the way he studies the game.”
Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year, which would be lower if not for forced throws at the end of a game or half.
“I’m proud of him and he’s done a good job,” Beck said. “You have your quarterback back, a real steady group of receivers and offensive line. You have guys that have been through the battles.”
NC State opens up at East Carolina on Sept. 3, and having a quarterback like Leary is ideal for that type of road trip. Beck expects multiple coverages and pressure on the quarterback from ECU’s defense.
“Devin is the right guy to lead us in there,” Beck said.
Beck has tutored some future NFL quarterbacks at his various stops, most recently at Texas and Ohio State. Leary shows some of the similar traits of his past NFL pupils.
“It is interesting in that he’s similar to all of them in that he has gotten better,” Beck said. “Devin has gotten better. There are some guys that come in and are good, but they don’t get better.
“I also think his arm talent is pretty special. It is probably as good as I’ve ever had. His ball accuracy right now, in placing the ball and toughness in the pocket, he has some incredible attributes.”
Beck sees the contrast in experience with graduate senior Jack Chambers from Charleston Southern and freshman MJ Morris battling for the backup job during fall camp. Both arrived at NC State this summer and have a different learning curve.
“It’s like having a 21-year-old and a newborn,” Beck said. “It’s night and day. I give a lot of credit to Jack and MJ. They are both very intelligent young men. They have picked up a lot and more than I thought they would.”
Beck compared their brains to oatmeal some days because on the one hand, they’d be teaching at the highest level to get Leary prepared, and that could be overwhelming for newcomers.
“I tried to streamline for them so they can go out and have some success,” Beck said. “I’m really proud where those guys are.
“I like the room where they are at.”
The offense in general is a veteran group, but some younger wide receivers and running backs will be adjusting to new roles, or hoping to play their way on to the field.
“We have a good mix of young talented players that are hungry and fit into our culture,” Beck said. “I like where we are at. We still have work to do.”
Beck also has shown his own versatility. Many offensive coordinators don’t twist their system to fit in unique players. Former NC State offensive coordinator Matt Canada altered his approach to get H-back Jaylen Samuels in a key role. Beck has done the same years later for converted running back Trent Pennix and former wide receiver Christopher Toudle at H-back.
Beck said he used Curtis Samuel at Ohio State in different ways, and he did the same with wide receiver Devin Duvernay at Texas and running back Amir Abdullah at Nebraska.
“I’ve tried to pried myself on that,” Beck said. “I have a systematic approach, but the bottom line is that the players win games. I don’t. Coaches say all the time, ‘It’s not the play call, it’s the players.’”
The offensive line is always the key to it all, but it will be a veteran group that appears to have redshirt sophomore newcomer Anthony Belton at left tackle. Beck also has belief in the new running backs.
“You look at Anthony Belton at left tackle, and he didn’t play much for us last year [after being a junior college transfer],” Beck said. “His improvement from the end of last year until now is very impressive.”
