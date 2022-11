NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck broke down how much he can put on a new quarterback's plate.

Beck turned to freshman quarterback MJ Morris during the second half of last Thursday's win over Virginia Tech. Morris rallied the Wolfpack from a 21-3 deficit to pull out the stunning 22-21 victory.

Beck talked about the learning curve of Morris, where it's a tightrope of knowing what he can handle and what he's still trying to learn.

NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

