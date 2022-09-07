NC State had nothing but practices since playing North Carolina on Nov. 26 2021. Bowl game practices, spring practices and fall camp practices. The offense still came out flat at times at East Carolina, especially in the second half. NCSU passed for 211 yards and rushed for 133 yards, and accumulated 18 first downs en route to two touchdowns scored.

NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck wasn’t sure if his offense was maybe too over-prepared.

Beck knows much more is expected but is glad the Wolfpack pulled out a 21-20 win at East Carolina.

“In terms of wanting to play so bad and wanting to do things so well that we forgot the details to it,” Beck said. “Sometimes when those things didn’t go right, it just didn’t go right for us at times. There were some good things, early on especially. We have to finish.”

Finishing blocks or runs or third down plays has part of the emphasis this week, with Charleston Southern on the docket Saturday.

“It got our attention that we have a lot of work to do,” Beck said. “We are a little bit younger than maybe the other side of the ball.”

Beck knows the offense needs to execute better, including getting the routes sharper or blocking or moving with the right footwork. It might not be glamorous but it leads to be plays.

“All of those things now, they are like, ‘I got you coach,’” Beck said. “There is nothing greater than showing players film after a game. The bonus is we got a W.”

NC State will need redshirt freshman Cedric Seabrough and redshirt sophomore Christopher Toudle to help fill the void at H-Back, with redshirt junior Trent Pennix out at least a month with an injury.

“It hurt losing Trent and he was having a great, great game with blocking and catching,” Beck said. “We got Chris Toudle, we got Ced, we got Fredd [Seabrough] and we got Kam [Walker]. I feel really good about the guys we have coming. They’ve had a great week of practice.”

NC State’s deep plays to the sidelines resulted in just one completion — a 24-yard strike to junior wide receiver Keyon Lesane to the ECU 24-yard line in the third quarter.

Some of that was ECU playing good defense and some was on the part of NC State.

“We missed some,” Beck said. “Like everything, it goes back to detail and playing with what the defense gives you. I think there were some things they took away that they were cognizant of to not allow.”

Beck said it’s about having play-to-play consistency. NC State would run a play and get a first down, and then run the same play later on and not execute.

“We’d run the same play later and the route is four yards too deep and the ball is thrown late, and they break it up” Beck said. “It is just the little details.”