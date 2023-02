New NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae is just starting to learn what kind of players will be fitting into his offense.

Anae, who will also coach tight ends and inside wide receivers, will be reunited with his former quarterback Brennan Armstrong. He expects a deep and productive group of quarterbacks competing for the job.

Finding new playmakers at wide receiver and developing the tight end spots will be what spring practice and August fall camp will be for.

