Harris, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, was a backup behind Cory Durden the last two years.

Harris entered NC State with much fanfare. Rivals.com ranked the four-star prospect as the No. 143 overall player in the class of 2019 coming out of Roxboro (N.C.) Person High. He was the No. 4 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country. Harris was 6-foot-2 and 316 pounds at the All-American Combine, and clocked 5.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash at one point in high school.

NC State was the first college to offer him, but he eventually collected offers from Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee among others. Harris narrowed his list to NC State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and North Carolina, and picked the Wolfpack.

Harris’ playing time early in his career was tied to his weight in many ways. He barely played when he hovered around 350-plus pounds. He lost 51 pounds during his Wolfpack career and was listed at 6-foot-4 and 315.

Harris played in 12 games this past season with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and he had one sack against Connecticut. He finished his NCSU stint with 31 games, 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

NC State is expected to have redshirt sophomore C.J. Clark at nose tackle next year. The Wolfpack will be looking for depth, with possibly class of 2022 signees Davin Jackson or Nick Campbell in the mix.

Harris is the third NC State scholarship player to enter the portal, joining redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary and redshirt junior wide receiver Jasiah Provillon.