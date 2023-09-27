NC State knows it must be sound on kickoff coverage and to create confusion or havoc defensively to get Louisville off rhythm offensively.

Louisville brought in former Purdue and California quarterback Jack Plummer to run the offense this season, and are off to a 4-0 start. Plummer had been with new UL coach Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

Plummer threw for over 300 yards in five games under Brohm at Purdue, including 420 yards and three scores against Maryland on Oct. 12, 2019. He also proved his abilities at California last year, throwing for 406 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-35 loss at USC.