NC State moving near top of Robert Grigsby's list
When junior offensive lineman Robert Grigsby was offered by NC State on Jan. 12, he knew he wanted to check out the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb High is up to 26 offers and is a Rivals.com three-star prospect. Grigsby and his mother were able to make the drive to see NC State.
