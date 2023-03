Stockbridge (Ga.) High junior running back Jayden “Duke” Scott has been to NC State twice in the last month and a half.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder was able to attend NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 20 with his grandmother, and he was returned this past Friday with his father. Scott arrived late Thursday night and then spent a night learning all he could about the Wolfpack program.

NCSU special teams coordinator and running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered him Jan. 18.