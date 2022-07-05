NC State makes top 10 for lineman Nathan Efobi
NC State made the top 10 for Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth High lineman Nathan Efobi on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Efobi has NC State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Missouri and Penn State, in his top 10. He hasn’t officially visited any of the colleges yet, but has unofficially visited NC State, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Penn State thus far.
