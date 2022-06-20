NC State makes recent history with offer to Latrell Allmond

Allmond had established himself locally with Southern Pines (N.C.) O’Neal School, playing on the varsity while in the eighth grade. He also played in the prestigious Josh Level Rising Stars all-star game and has been a standout with Team Loaded 2026 this spring.

Latrelll Allmond knows his life will be a little different from now on thanks to his play this past weekend.

However, that was just building blocks for what happened this past weekend with his new high school Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. He played in front of college coaches and exploded for 19 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in a 75-50 win over Washington (D.C.) Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday at Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends.

“It was a mindset thing [on rebounding] that nobody was going to out-work me at my position,” said Allmond, 15. “I had to make that known and make that statement.”

NC State, Rutgers, Georgetown, Texas A&M and Mississippi State all offered him months before the start of his ninth grade year. NCSU had offered Harry Giles, Wendell Moore and Carson McCorkle in the fall of their ninth-grade years, but this could be new ground. It proved a special moment with the Wolfpack not far away from Southern Pines.

“It was most definitely a blessing since I am from North Carolina,” Allmond said. “All my friends are from there, so it’s kind of special and an being an hour from NC State is big. When I got it, I was just taking it all in and embrace the moment.

“My life has definitely changed in the last 24 hours. I know I have to work harder. After I got my first offer [from Rutgers], I was shocked because it happened right after a game.”

Allmond and senior wing Dennis Parker formed a formidable duo for John Marshall. Parker gave Allmond sage advice on and off the court during the weekend.

“Playing with Dennis Parker was an amazing experience,” Allmond said. “He was telling me what to do and what it takes to play at a certain level. He kept saying this will be a great start to my ninth grade year in high school.”

Allmond’s older brother, Tyrell Allmond, played at Southern Pines Pinecrest High and Sandhills Community College in Pinecrest, N.C. He just finished up at Winston-Salem State. Allmond also said his name is a combination of his mother Latasha and father Terrell, rather than after former NBA star Latrell Sprewell.

Latrell Allmond was able to get used to the physicality of playing older players at the O’Neal School. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder helped them go 15-9 before falling to Gastonia (N.C.) Gaston Day in the NCISAA playoffs.

“It helped me with the physicality and high level basketball,” Allmond said. “I was getting some good bump with the older guys, which helped me be more mature on and off the court. Little things matter when you play on older basketball teams.”

Team Loaded 2026 is a loaded squad for its age group. Allmond enjoys playing next to 6-11 center Kosi Mgbejiofor of Virginia Beach, Va., and point guard Michael Jones of Greenville, S.C.

“It’s amazing,” Allmond said. “It kind of makes my job a little bit easier, but I try and don’t take any plays off.

“Mike Jones is a great point guard and can score the ball and can dish it to me whenever it is there. Kosi, he and I run the high-low [offense] real well. That is what we work on and do in the game.”

Allmond also enjoyed playing in the inaugural Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game, which had players from the class of 2025 and 2026 from the state of North Carolina.

“It was a blessing to be a part of it and invited to something so special in North Carolina,” Allmond said. “I definitely wanted to be a part of that and had heard about it coming up. Everyone was talking about and I really wanted to be there and playing in that game.”