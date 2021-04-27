NC State joined a growing list of offers for 2023 defensive end Isaiah Shirley Friday.

Shirley, a 6-4, 235-pounder, plays both defensive end and tight end for Watauga High School in Boone, N.C.

He just completed his sophomore season at Watauga, in which the Pioneers went 5-2 this spring before falling to Dudley High in the 3AA NCHSAA State Playoffs.

The 2023 talent currently holds offers from NC State, Louisville, Duke and Appalachian State.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Shirley to get the latest on his recruitment and what he knows about NC State after receiving the offer from the Pack.