The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder played two games on offense this season for a combined seven snaps. He also played in 10 games on special teams only.

NC State redshirt sophomore tight end Cedric Seabrough had a hard time getting on to the field this fall.

One-half of the Seabrough twins is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Seabrough caught nine passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He caught a two-yard touchdown in the loss at Clemson, and finished with three starts and 375 plays.

Seabrough’s twin brother is redshirt sophomore tight end Fred Seabrough, who played on special teams only this season.

NC State elected to play sophomore Reid Mitchell, and a combination of offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak and defensive end Isaiah Shirley to fill the blocking void at tight end.

Trent Pennix and Christopher Toudle also logged snaps at tight end, and Toudle has also entered portal.

Cedric Seabrough caught 104 career passes for 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns in his prep career at Swainsboro (Ga.) High. Rivals.com had him as a three-star prospect, who was ranked as the No. 40 tight end in the country and No. 87 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2021.

Seabrough picked NC State over Maryland, UAB, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.