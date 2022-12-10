NCSU is expected to hire Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae for the same position, who has a background of coaching offensive lineman.

Now, he’ll be hiring a fourth. NC State offensive line coach John Garrison is expected to rejoin Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin per reports. Garrison worked for Kiffin at Florida Atlantic in 2018, and then was hired at NC State the next year.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has hired three different offensive line coaches during his 10-year tenure with the Wolfpack.

Doeren previously had Mike Uremovich as his offensive line coach from 2013-15. Uremovich left to become the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Northern Illinois, where he previously had coached with Doeren. He is now the head coach at Butler.

Doeren turned to former NFL and East Carolina offensive lineman Dwayne Ledford as the offensive line coach from 2016-18. Ledford had been at Appalachian State.

Ledford left NC State for Louisville in 2019 to become the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, reuniting with Scott Satterfield, who he was with at Appalachian State. Ledford is currently the offensive line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Garrison became the third offensive line coach, and he has lasted four years.

Garrison joins offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Tim Beck as attrition on NC State’s coaching staff. The two were in sync after coaching together at Nebraska from 2008-14. Garrison starting off as an intern, then assistant offensive line and tight ends coach, and then offensive line coach in 2013-14.

NC State rushed 424 times for 1,452 yards, which was a 3.4 yards per carry average. NCSU rushed for 111 yards in seven games this season.

The Wolfpack allowed 24 sacks in 423 passing attempts through 12 games. NC State allowed 25 sacks in 443 passing attempts in 2021 over 12 games.

Garrison’s crown achievement was the development of former left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who became the No. 6 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. He was also a first-team All-American in 2021 and a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Garrison also helped develop senior center Grant Gibson and senior left guard Chandler Zavala into first-team All-ACC performers this season.

NC State will return right guards Dylan McMahon and Derrick Eason, left tackle Anthony Belton and right tackle Timothy McKay from the rotation. McMahon has also played center.

The Wolfpack also have four verbal commitments from high school offensive lineman, and Colorado left guard transfer Casey Roddick was expected to officially visit this weekend.