The NC State players have heard it from the coaches, former Wolfpack players and the fans this week about what is expected.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has had his coaching past and coaching present/future collide this week in facing off against the school that gave him his coaching start in Northern Illinois. His two years at NIU in DeKalb, Ill., changed the trajectory of his life.

Losing to Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. Saturday is not something he wants to deal with. However, more important than wins and losses, he said Thursday that re-finding an identity is the key after allowing 151 points in four games.