NC State lets opportunity slip by

NC State lost 83-74 against a much more experienced Richmond squad Friday at the Spectrum Center. NC State fell to 7-4 overall and host Wright State on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE — NC State battled back from being down 10 points, but couldn’t get over the hump Friday.

Part of the culprit was missing 13 free throws. NC State was able to draw Richmond’s seventh team foul with 9:56 left in the game, and then the 10th team foul with 7:20 remaining. NC State held a massive advantage at the line, but couldn’t cash in on it.

“We are typically a good free-throw shooting team,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “For us to leave 13 on the rim is just not characteristic of us.”

Three different players had at least 10 free-throw attempts, and the Wolfpack had 16 more attempts at the line compared to the Spiders.

“We have been really good early in the year in getting to the free-throw line,” Keatts said. “We are probably one of the better teams in our league and probably the country. We just usually make them.”

NC State scored 74 points, which Keatts felt was more than enough, even with the missed free throws. It’s the defense, with the Spiders shooting 52.5 percent form the field.

“We are going to be able to score against anybody,” Keatts said. “We are going to be able to score 70-80 points per game. It’s defensively, when you have so many new guys and young guys. It’s obviously the breakdowns.”

The Spiders started to lose their rhythm in the second half. NC State adjusted to power forward Nathan Cayo, who had a productive first half with 14 points, but went scoreless in the second.

Richmond (7-4 overall] was nearly reduced in the second half to running its bread and butter play — the back-door cut. When in doubt, trying to take advantage of an aggressive defense.

Richmond’s style with the back-door cuts won out in the first half.

“Give Richmond a lot of credit,” Keatts said. “I thought in the first half, we gave them a lot of easy baskets. I thought we made some adjustments in the second half. We did a better job and didn’t give up so many back-door cuts.

“It is tough when you play our style and they play their style. It is a difference in styles and one is going to win out.”

NC State star redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron took advantage of Richmond being in the bonus, and the Spiders lacked a shot-blocker inside. Seabron finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, but also struggled at the free-throw line, going 4 of 10. Seabron's dunk cut it to 72-70 with 3:05 left, but the Wolfpack never got closer than that.

NC State faced a second straight opponent that played through the center position. Purdue center Trevion Williams nearly had a triple-double, coming up an assist shy. Richmond senior center Grant Golden also worked the high-post area and was an effective passer. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

“We played against a senior or graduate, who is probably 23 years old, who knows how to play,” Keatts said. “He facilitated everything for them. It’s tough on us.”

Keatts said he needs to get more leadership from Seabron and sophomore point guard Cam Hayes, who had 16 points, four three-pointers and three assists. Neither player are vocal leaders, but more by example.

“I am asking for leadership from guys who are really sophomores,” Keatts said. “We have to grow up over night.”

Hayes said the Wolfpack are close, but still learning how to win.

“We keep giving away games that we should be winning,” Hayes said. “We are just having a lot of mental lapses. We aren’t locking in coming out of the huddle. It’s the little things.”

Another area of concern that will be difficult to correct without shaking up the starting lineup is the Wolfpack’s bench. NC State had just two points off the bench, with former starter Casey Morsell still struggling from his return from ankle injury. Morsell went 0 of 5 from the field.

“I just think we have the type of team that we are going to get a lot off our bench in scoring this year,” Keatts said. “When we were starting Casey instead of Terquavion, he averages 12. We’d probably get 12-to-14 on a good night off the bench. Most of our offensive-minded players are starting the game.

“We are trying to get our best players on the floor right away. I would love to get some every now and then.”