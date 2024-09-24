Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
NC State learns ACC schedule
Jacey Zembal
NC State will kick-start the ACC schedule against Florida State at home Dec. 7, and then will play the league slate in earnest Dec. 31.

NC State hosts North Carolina on Jan. 11, and plays at UNC on Feb. 19. The Wolfpack play at Duke on Jan. 27.

The ACC Tournament will be March 11-15 in Charlotte, N.C.

2024-2025 NC State schedule
DateOpponent2023-24 NET rankings

Nov. 4

Vs. South Carolina-Upstate

No. 303

Nov. 8

Vs. Presbyterian

No. 281

Nov. 13

Vs. Coastal Carolina

No. 319

Nov. 18

Vs. Colgate

No. 125

Nov. 22

Vs. William & Mary

No. 325

Nov. 28

Vs. Purdue (In San Diego, Calif.)

No. 3

Nov. 29

Vs. Either BYU or Ole Miss (In San Diego, Calif.)

BYU No. 12;

Ole Miss No. 90

Dec. 4

Vs. Texas

No. 30

Dec. 7

Vs. Florida State

No. 96

Dec. 10

Vs. Coppin State

No. 361

Dec. 14

At Kansas

No. 20

Dec. 22

Vs. Rider

No. 220

Dec. 31

At Virginia

No. 54

Jan. 4

At Wake Forest

No. 43

Jan. 8

Vs. Notre Dame

No. 124

Jan. 11

Vs. North Carolina

No. 8

Jan. 15

At Virginia Tech

No. 60

Jan. 18

Vs. California

No. 128

Jan. 25

Vs. Southern Methodist

No. 65

Jan. 27

At Duke

No. 10

Feb. 1

At Clemson

No. 35

Feb. 5

At California

No. 128

Feb. 8

At Stanford

No. 113

Feb. 12

Vs. Louisville

No. 216

Feb. 15

Vs. Boston College

No. 81

Feb. 19

At North Carolina

No. 8

Feb. 22

Vs. Wake Forest

No. 43

Feb. 26

At Syracuse

No. 84

March 1

At Georgia Tech

No. 127

March 5

Vs. Pittsburgh

No. 40

March 8

At Miami

No. 101

March 11-15

ACC Tournament

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

