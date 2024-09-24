NC State learns ACC schedule

NC State will kick-start the ACC schedule against Florida State at home Dec. 7, and then will play the league slate in earnest Dec. 31.
NC State hosts North Carolina on Jan. 11, and plays at UNC on Feb. 19. The Wolfpack play at Duke on Jan. 27.
The ACC Tournament will be March 11-15 in Charlotte, N.C.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE