Zack Myers was able to do something no one will ever take away from him.

Myers cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump on his third and final attempt to win the NCISAA Division I state championship Saturday at Raleigh Ravenscroft High. The Arden (N.C.) Christ School football, basketball and track and field standout also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.26 seconds) and was the third leg of a 10th-place 800 relay squad.