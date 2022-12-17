NC State lands wide receiver Dacari Collins
NC State landed Clemson wide receiver transfer Dacari Collins on Saturday.
Collins had closed the 2021 season well, but he quit the Tigers on Sept. 21 and eventually entered the transfer portal.
Rivals.com ranked Collins the No. 207 overall player in the class of 2021 coming out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake. He was the No. 36 wide receiver in the country and No. 18 overall in Georgia.
Collins had officially visited NC State last weekend and had planned a trip to Colorado.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder caught 16 passes for 221 yards in 2021, but then this past year it didn’t go his way, with one catch for eight yards against Furman, in three games played.
NC State didn’t recruit him out of high school, and he picked Clemson very early in the process over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU.
