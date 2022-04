NC State lands transfer Jack Clark

Clark just visited the Wolfpack from last Thursday-until-Saturday and was recruited by assistant coach James Johnson . The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Clark will have two years of eligibility remaining, but is hopeful of turning professional after one year in Raleigh.

La Salle wing transfer Jack Clark has canceled his official visit to Virginia Commonwealth and picked NC State instead on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Clark will be earning his degree in biology and has a minor in sociology at La Salle. He plans to get his master’s in business.

“It was a good experience,” said Clark on his official visit to NC State. “They have sold me on what they need in the program — the role I would have, playing time and trying to get me to the next level.”

Clark averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for La Salle last year, which went 11-19 this past season. He shot 38.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent on three-pointers. He exploded for 30 points, eight rebounds and four three-pointers in a 85-76 win at Duquesne on March 5.

Clark started 43 of 63 games at La Salle, and had to overcome a pair of ACL tears in his left knee. He first injured his knee his senior year of high school at Cheltenham (Pa.) High, and then re-injured it at La Salle his freshman year. He redshirted in 2019-20.

NC State has at least three scholarships remaining and two players will be facing NBA Draft decisions — freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. The Wolfpack went 11-21 last year and 4-16 in the ACC.