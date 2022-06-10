NC State lands top 40 guard Zoe Brooks
NC State women’s basketball landed its second commitment for the class of 2023 in guard Zoe Brooks of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney High.
The 5-9 Brooks joins Bartlett (Tenn.) High senior center commit Mallory Collier for the Wolfpack. Assistant coach Brittany Morris recruited Brooks, who ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranks No. 33 overall in the country.
Brooks had unofficially visited NC State on July 1 while doing a tour of colleges in the state. He eventually picked the Wolfpack over Miami.
Brooks averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game for St. John Vianney. She’s also a standout on Philly Rise in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. She had at least 45 scholarship offers, and reportedly told NCSU coach Wes Moore last week.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE