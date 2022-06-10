NC State lands top 40 guard Zoe Brooks

NC State women’s basketball landed its second commitment for the class of 2023 in guard Zoe Brooks of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney High. The 5-9 Brooks joins Bartlett (Tenn.) High senior center commit Mallory Collier for the Wolfpack. Assistant coach Brittany Morris recruited Brooks, who ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranks No. 33 overall in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyBQYWNrISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVlF5Sm90YkJ6 biI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZReUpvdGJCem48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Wm9lIEJyb29rcyAoQHpvZWJyb29rczM1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pvZWJyb29rczM1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTM1MzMyOTExNTE5NTIy ODIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brooks had unofficially visited NC State on July 1 while doing a tour of colleges in the state. He eventually picked the Wolfpack over Miami. Brooks averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game for St. John Vianney. She’s also a standout on Philly Rise in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. She had at least 45 scholarship offers, and reportedly told NCSU coach Wes Moore last week.