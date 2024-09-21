NC State lands senior post player Zymicah Wilkins

Senior post player Zymicah Wilkins picked NC State over Georgetown following his official visit Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 227-pound Wilkins started his visit to NC State on Thursday, and was his second official visit he has taken this fall, joining the Hoyas. Wilkins played his first two years at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High in Rutherfordton, N.C., and then transferred to play at Arden (N.C.) Christ School, where he helped lead the Greenies to the NCISAA 4A state title.

NC State land senior post player Zymicah Wilkins on Saturday over Georgetown. (Photo by HoyaReport.com)

Wilkins had taken one unofficial visit to NC State on Aug. 2, 2023, and he picked up a scholarship offer. Assistant coach Levi Watkins was the point man on Wilkins. NC State was supposed to get first crack at Wilkins on Aug. 28-30, but he postponned the trip. He eventually also canceled trips to South Carolina, Villanova, Clemson, Georgia and Dayton. Rivals.com ranks Wilkins No. 121 overall in the class of 2025, and he was a standout at the NBPA Camp this past June played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with Team United traveling team. Wilkins joins wing R.J. Greer in NC State’s class of 2025.

