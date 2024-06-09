Browder said last week that he was open to the idea of committing to NC State if his official visit went well, and he pulled the trigger and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Sunday.

Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces senior wide receiver Jamar Browder didn't waste any time in making up his mind on a college decision.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Browder caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall for Santaluces High, which went 8-4.

NC State offered Browder on Jan. 26, 2024, but his recruitment picked up steam in the last month after wide receivers coach Joker Phillips went to see him practice this spring.

Browder had pondered official visits to Indiana, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State. Auburn and Illinois were also in the mix.

Browder has P4 offers from NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. He also has offers from East Carolina, James Madison, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan, Akron, Central Michigan and Bethune-Cookman.

Browder has unofficially visited Georgia, LSU, Florida, Miami (Fla.) and Central Florida among others.

“It has been constant communication, and their view they have of my future, it’s a dream to make it to the NFL, and that is obviously everyone’s dream,” said Browder in a recent interview. “I think I have the will power and the ability to do it. They have the platform for that.

“Coach Phillips is really straight forward. He’s blunt but cool about it. I want to be coached that way. I don’t want anyone buttering me up.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked No. 95 overall in Florida and No. 80 at wide receiver nationally in the class of 2025.