Junior cornerback Asaad Brown declared NC State his leader after unofficially visiting two weeks ago, and backed it up with a commitment Wednesday.

Brown is ranked No. 241 overall in the country, No. 2 overall in Virginia and the No. 30 cornerback nationally in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. NC State views him as a nickel in its 3-3-5 scheme and he was recruited by position coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay. Their tight relationship which has formed after over two years paid off.