NC State bolstered its perimeter with the addition of Louisville rising junior wing transfer Mike James on Tuesday. James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and shot 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent on three-pointers. Louisville finished last in the ACC and went 8-24. James played against NC State twice this past season, including in the ACC Tournament and went a combined 8 of 16 for 26 points in the two games, which the Wolfpack both won.

NC State landed former Louisville wing Mike James, who averaged 12.6 points per game this season for the Cardinals. (USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

James joins his UL teammate center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and former Georgetown small forward Dontrez Styles in NC State’s transfer class. The Wolfpack have at least one scholarship remaining. NC State offered James in high school, but the former Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge High product didn’t have the Wolfpack in his final group. He picked Louisville over South Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinatti, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Rivals.com ranked James the No. 71 overall player in the class of 2021. He was injured his freshman year at Louisville, but then made his debut in 2022-23 under new coach Kenny Payne. James averaged 10.1 points and shot 35.7 percent on three-pointers, but the Cardinals went 4-28. NC State has at least one scholarship remaining and have wing senior Marcus Hill of Bowling Green visiting.